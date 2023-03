Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service crews conduct a prescribed burn Thursday in the Loring Way area one kilometre east of Lytton near Highway 1.

BC Wildfire Service crews are conducting a prescribed burn Thursday along Highway 1 east of Lytton.

The agency said the Loring Way burn is expected to cover 41 hectares.

According to BCWS, the goal is fuel reduction and ecosystem restoration.