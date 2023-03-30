City seeks participants for new accessibility engagement group

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kamloops is putting out a call for participants for a new accessibility engagement group, specifically encouraging people with disabilities to apply.

Tymmarah Mackie, equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator at city hall, gave a presentation about the new engagement group to council on March 14.

Mackie said the accessibility group will help identify and develop recommendations to prevent and eliminate barriers for people with disabilities.

“They will play an advisory role helping the city become an accessible community and meet its obligations under the Accessible BC Act,” Mackie said.

The Accessible BC Act goes into effect on Sept. 1 and requires municipalities to develop an accessibility plan and establish an accessibility engagement group.

Mackie said under the act, half of the group’s members must be people with visible or invisible disabilities, or represent an organization that provides services or programs to those with disabilities.

The engagement group must also have Indigenous representation.

The group will help to develop the city's new accessibility plan, and will find ways to remove barriers to accessibility.

"The city's goal is to be among the most progressive cities in Canada for people with disabilities, a place where disabilities are not barriers to living full lives and contributing to the community," Mackie said.

The City of Kamloops website said staff are seeking people who are collaborative, independent and innovative, and those who have a “demonstrated track record of commitment to the community.”

Those interested in participating in the engagement group must submit an online application or phone 250-828-3582 by 4 p.m. on April 3.