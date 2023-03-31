Second excessive force lawsuit filed against recently acquitted Kamloops Mountie

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops RCMP constable sued last week for excessive force is facing additional troubling allegations, accused now of kicking a man in the face during an arrest last summer on the North Shore.

RCMP Const. Christopher Squire, who was acquitted by a jury on March 13 following a dangerous driving trial, has now been sued twice for excessive force since that verdict was delivered.

Mark Aaron Schulz filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday against Squire and the provincial government.

According to the document, Schulz was arrested at gunpoint on July 2 in the 900-block of Jasper Avenue by Squire and Const. Brennen Isles.

“The plaintiff got onto his knees and was in the process of complying with the commands of Const. Isles and defendant Squire, at which time defendant Squire, wrongfully and without provocation from the plaintiff, delivered a kick to the head of the plaintiff, making contact with the plaintiff’s eye,” the document reads.

“After the defendant Squire delivered the kick to the head/eye of the plaintiff, defendant Squire restrained and handcuffed the plaintiff and then rolled him over onto his side.”

The document alleges Isles then drove Schulz to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment.

Schulz was sentenced in November to 95 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the incident. During that hearing, defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon said Schulz underwent emergency eye surgery in the Lower Mainland following the kick from Squire.

The notice of claim filed Thursday lists a number of injuries, including soft-tissue injuries to the face and head, “direct ongoing damage to the eye” and emotional distress.

Last week, Squire was sued for alleged excessive force in connection with a separate arrest.

In that case, he is accused of injuring a man’s shoulder during an arrest outside the Kamloops RCMP’s Battle Street detachment, then refusing to get the man medical care.

None of the allegations in either lawsuit have been proven in court.

Squire, 33, was charged with dangerous driving for his actions behind the wheel of an unmarked RCMP cruiser during a Dec. 8, 2018, high-speed chase that reached speeds of 140 km/h on Westsyde Road.

It took a B.C. Supreme Court jury less than three hours of deliberations to return with a not-guilty verdict.