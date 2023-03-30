Wildfire burning south of Kamloops along Highway 5A grows to 25 hectares

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 4:57 p.m.

A wildfire burning south of Kamloops has grown to 25 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Napier Lake fire was sparked on Thursday near Highway 5A about halfway between Kamloops and Merritt.

“It’s pretty visible from Highway 5A and we’ve got seven personnel on site,” BCWS Fire Information Officer Nicole Bonnett told Castanet Kamloops.

“Fire origin and cause [investigators] are also on their way out there.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:09 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are headed to a report of a new wildfire near Highway 5A south of Kamloops.

BCWS confirmed on Thursday afternoon that crews are headed to a report of a fire in the Napier Lake area.

Because they have not yet arrived, a BCWS fire information officer said, no further information is available.

Napier Lake is located along Highway 5A, about halfway between Kamloops and Merritt.

The area was the site of a significant wildfire in the summer of 2021.