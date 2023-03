Photo: Castanet

BC Wildfire Service crews are headed to a report of a new wildfire near Highway 5A south of Kamloops.

BCWS confirmed on Thursday afternoon that crews are headed to a report of a fire in the Napier Lake area.

Because they have not yet arrived, a BCWS fire information officer said, no further information is available.

Napier Lake is located along Highway 5A, about halfway between Kamloops and Merritt.

The area was the site of a significant wildfire in the summer of 2021.