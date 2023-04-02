Kamloops International Buskers Festival looking for local performers

Photo: Contributed A performance at a previous Kamloops International Buskers Festival. Festival organizers announced Monday the event would be back in Riverside Park from July 27 to July 30.

Organizers of the Kamloops International Buskers Festival are looking for local and regional performers to take part in this year’s event.

The free, all-ages festival will return to Riverside Park from July 27 to July 30.

In a news release, organizers said they are looking forward to filling the festival’s outdoor stages with “amazing talent and entertainment.”



“We are looking for everything from balloon twisters to roving magicians, caricaturists, spray paint artists, musicians and more,” the release said.

“The KIBF will feature busk stops throughout the park, a designated amplified Music Stop, a Learn to Busk Kids Zone and a variety of live art installations. If you have a unique talent and want to showcase it to a captive audience, now’s your time.”

Organizers said there are also six professional street performers from Canada, the United States and Australia lined up to take the stage at the summer festival.

KIBF will be offering annual memberships to the Kamloops Arts Council for any local performers or artists who sign up for the festival.

Applications are also being accepted for the festival’s artisan village and food village.

Application forms can be found on the festival website.