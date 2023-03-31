Psychiatric assessment ordered after Kamloops dad admits he made child porn

Photo: Castanet

WARNING: This story contains details some readers might find disturbing.

A Kamloops man who admitted to making child pornography with his own daughter has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment while in jail.

The 37-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his ex and his daughter. He pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to charges of sexual interference of a person under 16, making child pornography, distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

He was arrested on Dec. 15 as Kamloops Mounties, acting on a tip from the FBI, executed a search warrant at his home.

According to court documents, the offences took place between 2014 and 2022. Details will become public when the man is sentenced.

The man is a repeat offender and was serving a house arrest sentence when he was arrested in December.

He was lucky to avoid jail in November, when he was sentenced to nine months of house arrest after pleading guilty to two counts of publishing an intimate image without consent. In that case, the Crown had been seeking a six-month prison sentence.

In that case, court heard the man’s ex-wife was logged into his Facebook account when she noticed he shared two intimate and graphic videos of her on Facebook Messenger.

The ex remembered consenting to one of the videos. She had no recollection of the other one, in which she was incapacitated and unable to consent. She suspected she might have been drugged.

Court heard the man was motivated in that case by "hubris" and appeared to find the videos funny, according to the messages accompanying them. He sent the videos to other women.

The man has been in jail since his arrest in December. In January, his house arrest sentence was converted to jail time after he admitted to breaching his conditions.

On Thursday, after he pleaded guilty, a judge ordered the man undergo a forensic psychiatric assessment prior to sentencing.

He will remain behind bars and is due back in court on May 29, when lawyers expect to set a date for sentencing.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe in January raising money for the man’s ex and daughter.