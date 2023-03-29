Seminoff signs with Stars, brings number of Blazers under NHL contract to six

Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs Matthew Seminoff signed an entry level contract Wednesday with the NHL's Dallas Stars.

With postseason play slated to kick off Friday at Sandman Centre, another Kamloops Blazers skater has inked an NHL contract.

Matthew Seminoff signed Wednesday with the Dallas Stars.

The 19-year-old Coquitlam product put up 82 points (31-51-82) in 62 games this WHL season.

Seminoff was selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

His signing brings to six the number of Blazers now under big-league contracts and he is the third player on the team to sign this month. Ryan Hofer (Washington Capitals) and Caedan Bankier (Minnesota Wild) signed their entry-level deals on March 1.

Also under contract on the Blazers are Logan Stankoven (Stars), Fraser Minten (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Olen Zellweger (Anaheim Ducks).

The Blazers, the No. 2-seed in the WHL’s Western Conference, will open their first-round playoff series with the Vancouver Giants on home ice on Friday. Puck drop is 7 p.m.