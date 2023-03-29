Police searching for Kamloops man wanted on weapons charges

Photo: RCMP Kyle Jason Wolfe

Kamloops Mounties say they need help tracking down a man wanted on weapons-related charges.

Jason Kyle Wolfe, 34, is wanted on warrants related to charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing weapons while prohibited, police say. He is also accused of possessing a forged credit card and dealing identity documents in someone else’s name.

Wolfe is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 186 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Wolfe has a number of distinct tattoos, including “K W” and “Life goes on” on his left forearm and a skull and star on his right forearm. He also has a bird tattooed on his left arm.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment is requesting the public please take a look at the photo of Jason Wolfe, and to call police if they see him or are aware of his location,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.