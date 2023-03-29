Council OKs six-storey mixed-use building on Tranquille Road

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture Kamloops council approved a development permit for a new, six-storey mixed-use build on Tuesday.

Kamloops council has approved a development permit for a new six-storey commercial and multi-family building on the North Shore.

Council voted unanimously in favour of issuing the permit for the project, planned for a site at 320 and 348 Tranquille Road.

“This is good news for people moving to Kamloops, this is good news for the North Shore. Good news for everyone,” said Coun. Nancy Bepple.

The applicant, ARPA Investments, has proposed constructing 1,650 square metres of commercial space on the first two floors, with 59 units of housing above, incorporating a range of studio to two-bedroom units.

Coun. Bill Sarai applauded the developer for exceeding parking requirements for the building. Nearly 130 parking spaces will be built, dozens more than the 93 required for this development.

“It's always a touchy subject, and we've dealt with it in different ways where we've reduced the parking requirement when we think it's going to help the development and the residents that are going to be living there,” Sarai said.

He said for this build, he sees the extra parking as an advantage as it might be used by businesses in that area.

“I know parking is going to come into play in future years on Tranquille Road, so I give this developer a lot of kudos for thinking in the future — not only for his development but for also his neighbouring businesses that he may help out when they have a parking issue,” Sarai said.

Dave Freeman, assistant development, engineering and sustainability director, told council the existing commercial office building on the north end of the property will remain in place for now.

The development permit application also included plans for a sidewalk bulb-out at Tranquille and Clapperton Road for traffic calming and pedestrian safety, and a front plaza and a restaurant patio facing Clapperton.