Two Kamloops small businesses named finalists for provincial award

Photo: Facebook/Friendly Composting

Two Kamloops businesses have been named finalists for Small Business BC Awards, which recognize small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Afrofusion and Friendly Composting are finalists in the Best Youth Entrepreneur Award category, for business leaders 35 and under.

In business since 2020, Afrofusion is a restaurant and catering business at 326 Victoria St.

Friendly Composting, meanwhile, is a local business that provides residential and commercial composting, local food delivery and compost soil distribution.

Winners will be announced in four categories at a gala on June 2. The winner in each category will receive a $10,000 prize.