Kamloops Holi Festival returns to Riverside Park after pandemic hiatus

Holi will return to the Tournament Capital this weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic when Festival of Colours is celebrated in Riverside Park.

The Hindu event marks the arrival of spring. Participants celebrate by tossing dried paint powder and dancing.

The event will take place Sunday at Riverside Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge to attend.

The annual event is organized by the Kamloops Holi Committee and the Kamloops Hindu Cultural Society, supported by Downtown Kamloops.

Music will be provided by DJ Aftershock and En Karma, while street-style Indian vegetarian food will also be available at the event.