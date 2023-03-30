Amid uptick in campus crime, TRU board asked to approve $8.4M security deal

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University's board of governors is being asked to approve an $8.4-million contract for campus security — a request that comes as the institution deals with an uptick in crime and safety issues.

The contract would see security services handled by Paladin Security on TRU’s Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses for up to seven years.

Paladin is being recommended by an evaluation committee based on the company's experience with other post-secondary institutions and its pricing.

The contract would be for three years with two optional two-year extensions, for a total of $8.4 million over seven years of service — $1.2 million per year.

The new contract comes amid an uptick in on-campus crime.

In response to an increase in vehicle break-in attempts and thefts, TRU added an overnight patrol in November to monitor parking lots and other problem areas on campus.

Security cameras were also installed over the fall semester on the exterior of Old Main and the Science Building to guard valuable equipment.

The board will vote on the contract at its meeting on Friday.