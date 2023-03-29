MLAs call for transparency, action on plans for Kamloops cancer centre

Photo: Castanet

Two Kamloops MLAs are calling on the provincial government to provide clarity around plans for a cancer centre long promised for the community.

Former Premier John Horgan promised a new cancer centre in four years if he was elected in 2020.

In 2021, Horgan said the cancer centre was part of a 10-year plan.

“It’s unacceptable that the NDP government promised this project nearly three years ago and Kamloopsians are still waiting for even the most basic details about timeline, location and the scope of this much-needed cancer centre,” Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone said in a statement.

“Despite multiple announcements and many promises, Interior Health has refused to share any information about the status of the project with the public. Enough is enough.”

Interior Health included $600,000 to develop a cancer services business plan among its annual funding requests presented to the Thompson-Regional Hospital District board in January.

At the time, Dianne Kostachuk, director of business operations for IH, said the business plan is to be built around a “full suite of services,” which would include radiology.

In the statement, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar said Health Minister Adrian Dix needs to direct the health authority to include the public in the planning process for the cancer care project.

“If Interior Health has truly been working on a concept plan, they should have nothing to hide and there should be no reason to keep details about it from our community,” Milobar said.

“After three long years of waiting, people have the right to know what if any progress has been made on the project. Right now, it’s nothing more than another broken NDP promise to the people of Kamloops.”