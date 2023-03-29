Non-profit handed unexpected bill; requesting community support

Photo: GoFundMe/Kamloops Players Society

The Kamloops Players Society has launched an online fundraiser and is asking the community for help after being handed a large, unexpected bill.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the non-profit, the Kamloops Players Society had to give up their “home base” at the Stagehouse Theatre in February 2021 after being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and a major flood.

Last month, the society discovered “a large unknown debt.”

“None of the society was aware that due to a gas furnace installation error, the tenant on the other side of the Stagehouse building was charged for our gas usage from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2021,” the non-profit said.

“We were only billed for meter use for that period, and now owe $8,713.”

According to the GoFundMe page, the society was able to pay $3,500, but still owes $5,213.

“We are asking for your help to ease the impact of this unforeseen debt,” the page said.

“As a non-profit society run completely by volunteers, we would love to keep local community theatre alive and well in Kamloops.”

The online fundraiser can be found here.