Shoults to lead new board for Kamloops Chamber of Commerce

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce has announced its newly elected board of directors.

The 2023-2024 board was announced following the chamber’s annual general meeting, held on March 16 inside Thompson Rivers University’s Grand Hall.

In a news release, Tim Shoults, the chamber’s 2023-2024 president, said he is honoured to serve alongside the newly elected board.

“We are committed to supporting our members, advocating for their interests and fostering a thriving business community in Kamloops and area,” said Shoults, the former publisher of the Kamloops Daily News and Kamloops This Week, who is now executive director of the Thompson Region Division of Family Practice.

Shoults said the new board is made up of accomplished and passionate business leaders.

“Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we work to support and grow our local business community,” he said.

This year’s board members include Cindy Piva, of Thrive Business Strategies, and Sara Lawson of Schoening Funeral Service as first and second vice presidents.

Ab Ashok, of 1257503 BC Ltd., is treasurer, while lawyer Alicia Glaicar of Gillespie & Co. is board secretary.

Trans Mountain Corporation’s Kate Stebbings is the immediate past president.

Directors include Nicholas Adams of Interior Display Services, Rebecca Fox of Valley First, Mickael Maddison of SilverServers Inc., Rocky Mountaineer’s Michael Martens, Colin O’Leary of O’Leary & Associates Ltd., Acres Enterprises’ Phillip Stagg-Tanner, and Rick Welch, of Nomadic Modular Structures.

Danalee Baker and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Coun. Joshua Gottfriedson are TteS representatives on the board.

Coun. Margot Middleton will represent the City of Kamloops, alongside Sarah Candido and Crystal Gelineau.

Korah Dewalt of New Gold is the B.C. Chamber of Commerce representative.