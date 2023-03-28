Kamloops mayor will be part of committee struck in wake of controversial appointments

Photo: Castanet

Four Kamloops council members, including Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, have accepted appointments to review terms of reference for the city’s standing committees.

The new, four-person select committee was struck last week after Hamer-Jackson made radical changes to the city’s standing committees, including removing some councillors as chairs and adding a number of citizens — some of them financial supporters of his campaign.

Council voted 8-1 to suspend the standing committees until the new select committee could study the terms of reference and bring forward recommendations to council. Hamer-Jackson was the only one opposed.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Kelly Hall, who was tapped to form the select committee, read out his appointments.

“Over the past few days, I've had the opportunity to meet and discuss and text and email all of council, and had great discussion as to how we’d want to shape this,” he said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly will chair the select committee, which will also include Hamer-Jackson, Coun. Nancy Bepple and Coun. Margot Middleton.

Council voted unanimously to approve the committee appointments.

Hall said input from other council members is welcomed as the review process moves forward.

“I think the discussion around standing committees as we see them moving forward is paramount for everybody here,” Hall said.

“I've also had conversations with everybody else around the horseshoe with regards to, if you've got ideas, if you've got suggestions, if you want to just participate in putting those forward to the individuals on the committee, I ask that you please do so.”

Hall said the committee has set meeting dates for April and May. Meetings will be open to the public, but private meetings will be held if necessary.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter thanked Hall for his consideration in choosing the committee appointments.

“It was an extra amount of work and you were collaborative and respectful,” Neustaeter said.

“So pleased with this working group, this little committee that will come together, so thank you for all of your additional work in multiple capacities as deputy mayor — but particularly how you moved through this.”