Autopsy results confirm Kamloops woman was killed, police say

Photo: RCMP Jo-Anne Donovan

Police say they are now certain a Kamloops woman whose body was located last week met with foul play.

Jo-Anne Donovan’s body was found Wednesday, not far from her home in a mobile home park off Westsyde Road. She was last seen nine days earlier, on March 13.

An autopsy on Donovan’s body was performed Tuesday.

“Sadly, the autopsy results verified what investigators initially suspected — that Jo-Anne Donovan was the victim of homicide,” RCMP Cpl. Dave Marshall said in a news release.

“As our investigation continues, so too does our appeal for more information from the public to help us timeline Jo-Anne’s last movements and determine exactly what transpired.”

Marshall said Donovan was known to frequent the North Shore and Brocklehurst areas, often walking around McArthur Island and near Kamloops Airport and Tranquille Farms.

Investigators are hoping to piece together the movements of her vehicle — a grey Chevrolet Impala — around March 13.

“Police are also seeking to speak with anyone who recently spoke with Jo-Anne or visited her residence who has not already been contacted by investigators,” Marshall said.

Mounties have said they have already completed an “extensive” forensic search of Donovan’s home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.