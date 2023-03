Photo: Castanet

Part of Valleyview Drive has been closed to traffic following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kamloops Mounties.

In a news release, RCMP said the crash resulted in a roadway closure from Comazzetto Road to Knollwood Crescent.

“Please plan to detour and avoid the area,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement.

“An update will be provided when available.”