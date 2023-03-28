Victim taken to hospital after Monday night assault on McArthur Island: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 10:47 a.m.

Police believe witnesses watched a group beating Monday night on McArthur Island, and investigators want to speak with them.

According to Mounties, a man in his late teens was walking across the soccer field near the former McArthur Island golf course at about 9:20 p.m. when he was attacked by four people and beaten with weapons.

“The masked culprits took his red and black shoes then ran toward Holt Street beach,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said investigators believe there are witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

“According to the investigation so far, there may have been other people gathered in the park who may have witnessed the event,” she said.

“Those people are encouraged to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:59 a.m.

A man was taken to hospital following a beating Monday night on McArthur Island, police say.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called to the park at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

“A male was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she said.

Evelyn said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.