Mountie acquitted by jury subject of lawsuit alleging excessive force in separate incident

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment was the scene of an arrest on March 24, 2021, that is now the subject of a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court.

A Kamloops RCMP constable who was recently acquitted by a jury following a dangerous driving trial is now the subject of a lawsuit alleging excessive force in a separate incident.

A notice of civil claim filed Friday in B.C. Supreme Court accuses Const. Christopher Squire of injuring a man during an arrest at the Kamloops RCMP detachment two years ago.

Brian Richard Venier claims to have made arrangements to surrender himself on a warrant on the evening of March 24, 2021. In the lawsuit, he said he phoned the detachment ahead of time to let Mounties know he recently had shoulder surgery and could not be handcuffed behind his back.

“During the phone call, the intake administrator told the plaintiff that he would just have to go through some administrative procedures and would not require handcuffing,” the claim reads.

Venier said he parked outside the detachment and was met by Squire, who cuffed his hands behind his back. He said he pleaded with Squire to remove the cuffs but the constable refused.

According to the claim, Squire “became agitated” while escorting Venier into the detachment and “used force” to remove another officer’s hand from Venier’s wrist, causing more damage to his injured shoulder.

“After processing, the plaintiff requested medical assistance as he was placed into a cell and the defendant Squire refused the same for the duration that the plaintiff was in custody,” the claim alleges.

Venier claims to have sustained physical and psychological injuries, which have caused him loss of income, difficulty sleeping and nervous discomfort. Self-harm and depression are also listed among the maladies Venier claims to be suffering as a result of the alleged assault.

In the claim, Squire’s alleged actions are described as “high-handed” and “arrogant.”

“The defendant Squire’s actions as aforesaid were deliberate and motivated by malevolence and were intended to and did humiliate the plaintiff in the presence of members of the public, and subjected him to ridicule and contempt by reason of which the injury to the plaintiff has been aggravated,” the claim reads.

Squire was found not guilty on March 13 on one count of dangerous driving following a jury trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

The 33-year-old constable was charged for his actions behind the wheel of an unmarked RCMP cruiser during a Dec. 8, 2018, high-speed chase that reached speeds of 140 km/h on Westsyde Road.

The federal government is also named as a defendant in Venier’s lawsuit.

Neither defendant has filed a response and none of the allegations have been proven in court.