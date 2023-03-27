Firearms seized, man taken to hospital following crisis call in Westsyde: police

Photo: Josh Dawson Police vehicles converged on Ida Lane in Westsyde on Sunday.

Kamloops Mounties say they seized guns and took a man to hospital for assessment following a large police presence Sunday in Westsyde.

According to police, officers were called to an address on Ida Lane at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a person experiencing a mental-health crisis in possession of a firearm.

“Multiple officers attended,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

“A person emerged and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. Firearms were seized and the person was taken to hospital for assessment and care.”

Police could be seen leaving the area just before 5 p.m.