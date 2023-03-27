Small wildfire near Rivershore now under control, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: Taylor Borth Castanet Kamloops reader Taylor Borth shared this photo of a fire burning Sunday in the hills east of Rivershore.

UPDATE: 10:56 a.m.

The East of Lions Head fire is now under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:37 a.m.

A small wildfire sparked Sunday evening near Rivershore is now being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze started just after 5 p.m. in the hills above 3700 Shuswap Rd. — across the South Thompson River from the Highway 97 interchange.

Fire Information Officer Taylor Wallace told Castanet Kamloops eight firefighters are working the East of Lions Head fire on Monday morning.

It was classified Sunday as out of control, but the status has now been changed to held.

“Being held means that the wildfire is not likely to spread beyond the predetermined boundaries under the current conditions,” Wallace said.

The size of the blaze is estimated at two hectares.