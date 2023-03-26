Small grass fire near Rivershore classified as out of control

Photo: Taylor Borth

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a grass fire burning in the hills above Shuswap Road near Rivershore is estimated at two hectares in size.

The agency said the fire is 28 kilometres east of Kamloops and is currently classified as out of control.

The fire is being named East of Lions Head.

The cause is unknown at this time.

BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Wallace said five wildfire personnel are responding.

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

A Kamloops resident that is playing golf in the Rivershore area tells Castanet that smoke has died down.

It is unconfirmed if the Rivershore Fire Department or BC Wildfire is on the scene.

ORIGINAL: 5:37 p.m.

A grass fire has reportedly sparked east of Kamloops Sunday afternoon.

The fire started just after 5 p.m in the hills above 3700 Shuswap Road.

A Kamloops resident shared a photo with Castanet of heavy smoke in the area.

Castanet has reached out to BC Wildfire for more information.