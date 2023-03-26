No word yet on reason for large police presence Sunday in Westsyde

Photo: Josh Dawson Police vehicles converged on Ida Lane in Westsyde on Sunday.

There is no word yet on the reason for a significant police presence late Sunday afternoon in Westsyde.

Multiple police vehicles and officers could be seen in the area of Westsyde Road and Ida Lane shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Mounties on the scene would not comment on the nature of the incident.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.