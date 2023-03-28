New kennel club looking to bring dog shows back to Kamloops

Photo: Pixabay

A new group of canine lovers is looking to bring dog shows back to Kamloops.

The Kamloops Regional Kennel Club is looking to create new opportunities for dog owners after the Kamloops & District Kennel Club ceased operations in 2017.

The new club held its first meeting in October and is looking at a year of work to attain certification under the Canadian Kennel Club (CKC).

Cheryl Wyder, president of the new Kamloops club, said the demise of the old organization left a big hole for dog enthusiasts.

“There's lots of exhibitors here with purebred dogs and they were pretty much left with no direction, no club, no information from CKC,” said Wyder.

Wyder said dog shows also bring in money for the local economy.

“There used to be a show here that threw in a lot of money for the area,” Wyder said.

“Economy-wise, it would bring people in.”

The club's goal is to bring dog shows back to Kamloops.

The new club said it won’t focus solely on conformation shows, but will hold trials for other disciplines including agility, rally, obedience, herding and scent detection.

The club is looking to host recognized competitions in Kamloops, which organizers hope will increase training opportunities for dogs in Kamloops.

Eye, heart clinics

The new kennel club is also bringing in a canine ophthalmologist and a cardiologist for an eye and heart clinic on May 27.

“It takes some of the relief, I guess, off of some of the vets here — because I know they're overwhelmed,” said Wyder.

“When I came here I had a hard time finding a vet. And some of the stuff, they’re just not qualified to do here.”

Riverside Small Animal Hospital has donated the use of an exam room for the clinic’s heart exams.

Wyder said that she hopes to make the clinic an annual event.

Drop-in handling classes

The club has also begun to hold its first series of drop-in handling classes.

Classes are held in the parking lot of 1490 Pearson Pl. on Sundays. Classes are $10 per dog.