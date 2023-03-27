Clear skies and wind forecast over coming week in Kamloops

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops will be seeing mostly clear skies with some wind expected early in the week, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to climb over the week, with overcast skies predicted by the weekend.

Monday will be seeing clear skies in the morning with a daytime high of 10 C. 20 km/h winds heading west are expected in the afternoon. Monday night will see clear skies with a low of -2 C.

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a high of 12 C. Tuesday night will have clear skies with a low of -2 C.

Wednesday will hit a high of 12 C with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Clear skies can be expected overnight accompanying a low of 0 C.

Thursday will see bright and sunny skies and a high of 14 C. Thursday night will see clear skies and a low of 2 C.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with a daytime high of 16 C. Cloudy periods during the day can be expected to continue into the night, as temperatures drop to a low of 4 C.

Cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures are forecast to continue into the weekend.