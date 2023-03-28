Six-storey mixed-use building proposed for Tranquille corridor

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture Plans for a new, six-storey development along the Tranquille Corridor will go before Kamloops council on Tuesday.

Plans for a new mixed-use six-storey development along the Tranquille corridor will be coming before Kamloops city council on Tuesday.

According to a city staff report, the proposed development, coming from ARPA Investments, is planned to include commercial space on the first and second floors and nearly 60 units of housing above.

The development is proposed for a site at 320 and 348 Tranquille Rd. — just across from The Station, another ARPA development.

The report said the proposal includes 1,650 square metres of commercial and office space. The residential portion of the building is planned to include 16 studio units, 35 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units.

“The application includes a sidewalk bulb-out at the intersection of Tranquille Road and Clapperton Road for traffic calming and pedestrian safety, a landscaped, pedestrian-oriented plaza at the front of the building, and a restaurant patio facing Clapperton Road,” the report said.

In the report, staff noted the features are consistent with the development guidelines set out for the area, which encourage developments to create plaza space and “lively pedestrian environments.”

“Site design also supports public safety through the concept of ‘eyes on the street’ by ensuring residential units, offices and other upper floor uses overlook public and semi-private spaces,” the report said.

Staff noted that in accordance with the North Shore Revitalization Tax Exemption Bylaw, construction of the mixed-use project will be exempt from the municipal portion of property taxes on the new building for 10 years.

Council will vote on issuing a development permit for the project during Tuesday's council meeting.