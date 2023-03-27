Golf season underway in Kamloops as courses open for spring

Photo: Tobiano Golf

Golf season is teeing off in the Tournament Capital, with eight local courses expected to be open within a few days.

Bighorn, Mount Paul, Rivershore Golf Links, and Eaglepoint have all opened their doors to early golfers.

Pineridge was slated to open sometime over the weekend.

Both Kamloops Golf and Country Club and The Dunes at Kamloops are planning to open on Friday.

Tobiano is slated to welcome its first golfers of the year on Saturday.

Sun Peaks typically opens its golf course later in the spring.