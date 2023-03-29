Play at Paramount Theatre will incorporate big screen into set

Photo: Kamloops Film Society

The Paramount Theatre is putting its New Gold Stage to use with a live theatrical performance of Almost, Maine, which opens on Wednesday.

The Kamloops Players Society is debuting the play by John Cariani as part of the second annual Spring into Comedy show.

Running through April 7, the play is directed by Jay Goddard and produced by Rod Deboice, Kamloops Players Society president.

“We are putting it on at the Paramount which is a very different experience for all of us,” said Goddard.

“We'll be the first attempt to try to do a play with an intermission and everything that goes with that.”

Goddard said using the Paramount has allowed for a multimedia element to be brought into the production.

“One of the features of the scenes is that they take place in the winter, and the northern lights feature prominently. So we're going to be projecting the northern lights on the movie screen,” said Goddard.

“I’m hoping for a wow factor.”

The Paramount has also created some difficulties for the production, such as having no backstage.

“We had a plan with our set where we would kind of stuff people behind it. It doesn't look like it's going to work. ” said Goddard.

“So we've rearranged some of the scenes so the actors are coming in from the lobby.”

Goddard said that stage lighting also had to be rented for the production.

Almost, Maine, is a romantic comedy and will feature nine actors playing 18 roles.

“The play involves nine kind of short vignettes about people trying to sort out love and relationships in their lives,” said Goddard.

“The play is a romantic play, not sentimental. It has a sweetness to it, but it's also got some some really poignant and touching moments as well.

Tickets are available at Kamloops Live! Box Office.