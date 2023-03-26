Avian flu risk prompts BC Wildlife Park to remove trio of geese from public display

Photo: BC Wildlife Park

The BC Wildlife Park has taken its trio of geese off public display to protect them from the threat of avian flu.

The facility said last week that the birds — Ralph Edwards, George and Ferdinand — were taken off display out of an abundance of caution.

“The pair have many wild visitors join them in the swan pond, creating an increased risk of potential disease transmission,” the park said in a post on social media.

The World Health Organization has said that H5N1 infection in humans can cause severe disease and has a high death rate.

Since last April, B.C.'s Agriculture Ministry says wildlife infected by the flu included more than 20 species of wild birds, two skunks and a fox found in rural areas of the province.

The flu has also spread to poultry farms in B.C. and across Canada, forcing the farms to cull millions of birds when an infection is found.