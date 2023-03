Photo: BC Wildlife Park Grizzlies Dawson and Knute have awoken from their winter hibernation at the BC Wildlife Park.

BC Wildlife Park grizzly bears Dawson and Knute have awoken from their winter slumber.

The bruins woke up last week, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page — just in time for spring break visitors.

The BC Wildlife Park is now on spring hours, open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with last admission at 3:30 p.m.