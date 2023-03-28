Kamloops Film Society partners with Francophone group to host French film festival

Photo: Kamloops Francophone Association

A half-dozen French-language feature films are being brought to the Paramount Theatre as part of an upcoming festival put on by the Kamloops Francophone Association.

The group is partnering with the Kamloops Film Festival for the inaugural Cinéloops: French Film Festival, which will run from April 13 to April 15.

“It's really nice to see the opportunity to come together and celebrate our diverse cultures in various forms,” said Jamie Shinkewski, community development and communications coordinator for the Kamloops Francophone Association.

“The nice thing about film — it's something that spreads culture in so many ways, ”

The festival will kick off on Thursday, April 13, with a screening of Tu Te Souviendras de Moi at 6 p.m., a film about a successful academic suffering from dementia.

Friday, April 14, will see screenings of two animated films exclusively for students — Katak, le Brave Béluga at 9:30 a.m. and Felix et le trésor de Morgäa at 10 a.m.

Oscar nominee for best international feature film Close will also play at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The festival will conclude on Saturday, April 15, with screenings of Astérix and Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu at 1:30 p.m. and Une Belle Course at 6:30 p.m.

All films will be shown in French with English subtitles.

“Our aim was to provide some things for all audiences,” said Shinkewski.

“Whether you're looking for drama or something more lighthearted, or if you're In kindergarten and just starting out your French-immersion program, there's something that we hope will appeal to everyone.”

Shinkewski said that the festival organizers are looking for opportunities to share French cuisine and music during the festival as well.

“We'd love to see this become an annual event and something long-standing for the community,” said Shinkewski.

“Hopefully, we look back in five years and go, 'Man, I'm glad we started this event.'”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $7 for youth.

AFK members pay $9 and full festival passes are $33.

Further information is available on the KFS website.