Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops is reminding drivers to slow down for painters out putting fresh lines on local roadways.

According to the city, the warmer weather means crews will soon be out putting new lines on streets.

“Please slow down, be patient and use caution when approaching areas that are being painted,” the city said in a post on social media.

“Be sure not to drive over fresh new lines — it’s an infraction under the Motor Vehicle Act and subject to a $109 fine.”