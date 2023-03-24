Blazers to wear special 'River City' jerseys Friday for final regular season home game

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers will wear special jerseys tonight for Fan Appreciation Night at Sandman Centre — the club’s final home game of the regular season.

The Blazers unveiled the new threads on social media on Friday afternoon.

They will take on the Prince George Cougars with a 7 p.m. puck drop. The two clubs will close out the regular season Saturday in Prince George.

The No. 2-seed Blazers will take on the Vancouver Giants in the first round of the WHL Playoffs, which will get underway on Mark Recchi Way one week from tonight.