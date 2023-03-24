209304
Kamloops  

Blazers to wear special 'River City' jerseys Friday for final regular season home game

Blazers unveil new jerseys

The Kamloops Blazers will wear special jerseys tonight for Fan Appreciation Night at Sandman Centre — the club’s final home game of the regular season.

The Blazers unveiled the new threads on social media on Friday afternoon.

They will take on the Prince George Cougars with a 7 p.m. puck drop. The two clubs will close out the regular season Saturday in Prince George.

The No. 2-seed Blazers will take on the Vancouver Giants in the first round of the WHL Playoffs, which will get underway on Mark Recchi Way one week from tonight.

