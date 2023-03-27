Slamloops to feature professional wrestling, burlesque and comedy

Photo: Bean and Cider Productions

Slamloops is bringing professional wrestling, burlesque and comedy to the Tournament Capital this week.

The 19-plus event, produced by Bean & Cider Productions, is debuting at The Night Shift on Fifth featuring local and international talent.

The show will be hosted by Kobra Kai and will kick off with Femme Fatale dancers.

The event will feature accomplished burlesque performer Melody Mangler, BC Interior Champion Riea Von Slasher, International talent Bambi Hall, and The Audacity Danni Deeds.

Kamloops-based wrestler Justin Cider and his daughter Skyler Cider will also be making appearances, teaming up for the first time.

Tickets are available at Desert Hemp, The Mattress King, Pizza 64 on the North Shore and online at Eventbrite.ca.

The event will take place Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.