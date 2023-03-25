NorthPaws searching for billets to host players during upcoming season

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops NorthPaws Kamloops NorthPaws pitcher Carter Harbut billeted last summer with Brian Jones.

The Kamloops NorthPaws are again looking for billet families to host their players over the upcoming West Coast League baseball season.

NorthPaws General Manager, Jenna Forter, says the second-year West Coast League club is looking for 16 more beds to host players from late May until the middle of August.

“We have about 30 to 35 players that come up from all across North America to stay in Kamloops for the summer,” said Forter.

“Our team relies on billets — or host families, as you would call them — to take our players in for the season.”

Billet families are given season tickets and a $1,000 grocery stipend. They are also honoured at a host family event.

Players will require their own bed and linens, access to a bathroom, laundry facilities, a clean, non-smoking, safe environment and three meals per day when in town.

Players are on the road for approximately 40 per cent of the season. They are expected to do their own laundry, clean up after themselves, help with cooking and house work, respect household rules and be a positive role model.

“We really try to match good personalities together,” Forter said.

“Some of the younger players will go in with families who have kids and are really taking them in as one of their own. And then we have other families who are a little bit more independent. So we usually match the older players with them.”

Brians Jones, who hosted NorthPaws pitchers Carter Harbut and Boston Warkentin over the 2022 season, said he found the experience rewarding.

“I'm a big supporter of not only the NorthPaws but the whole billet program and I think it's something that if anybody has the opportunity and the space to be able to do it, and support the young guys, I think it's a great experience,” he said.

Jones said the players were personable and had a strong work ethic.

“It’s not a pick-up group of ballplayers,” said Jones.

“These are guys that are committed to a university or college and really love their sport, but also are trying to get further education.”

Jones said he found it rewarding to support the players and local athletics.

“It's not necessarily something where you look at it as making money, like you're having tenants or anything of that nature,” Jones said.

“You're looking at it as supporting the community, supporting a local team and supporting a couple of young guys as they try to further their career in sports that they love.”

Forter said players will be arriving around May 25. She said the team will need enough beds by May 20 at the latest.

Interested applicants can contact [email protected].