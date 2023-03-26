Kamloops schools to celebrate Secwepemc on April 6

Photo: Castanet Staff

SD73 will be celebrating its 10th annual Day of Sucwentwécw next month.

The celebration is unique to the school district, and acknowledges the history of the Secwepemc people and other Aboriginal people within the territory of the Secwepemc.

All schools in the district will host a Day of Sucwentwécw gathering and learning, collaborating with respective First Nations communities including welcome videos from an Elder or representative from the Aboriginal community to be part of the gathering.

This year’s theme will be “Courage to explore and embrace your identity, which involves connecting to family’s, community and culture,” and is based on the First Peoples Principles of Learning.

Students will have the opportunity to recognize and learn about other First Nations, Metis and Inuit cultures and their contributions to Canadian society.

The Day of Sucwentwécw will take place on April 6.