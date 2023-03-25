South Kamloops Secondary student wins scholarship valued up to $100,000

Photo: Graeme Hanks

A South Kamloops secondary school student will be receiving prestigious scholarship valued at up to $100,000.

Graeme Hanks was one of 36 students from a pool of nearly 4,000 applicants to receive the award from the Loran Scholars Foundation.

The award includes summer work experience, mentorship, an annual living stipend and a tuition waver from one of 25 partner universities over four years of undergraduate study.

“I am most proud of the positive impact I have had at my school and in the local community," Hanks said.

"I am looking forward to attending university and am excited to experience new opportunities as a Loran Scholar."

Hanks is a bilingual student and co-founder of his high school chamber choir, co-president of the SKSS environmental club and an elected member of the principal’s council. He is also a volunteer Judo instructor and enjoys playing the piano, ultimate frisbee and soccer.

“I am proud of Graeme and what he has accomplished," said his mother, Hilary. "He has worked hard to achieve his goals and I am grateful for all the support he has had at school and in the community."

Like other recipients, Hanks provided evidence of his excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activity and leadership potential through a series of written materials and interviews.

The only award of its kind, selection for the Loran Scholarship looks not only at grades, but is based on “strength of character, a deep commitment to service, evidence of courage, compassion, and an entrepreneurial spirit.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of Graeme, who is known for his leadership, commitment, and support for many student centered initiatives at South Kam.,” said South Kamloops Principal Walt Kirschner.

“Graeme has earned the respect of his classmates and our staff as he strives to use his education as a platform to build capacity at SKSS and within our greater Kamloops community.”

SD73 officials will be honouring Hanks and his family on April 6.