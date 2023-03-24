Man hospitalized with serious injuries following overnight shooting downtown

Photo: Kristen Holliday Apparent bullet holes can be seen near the front door of a downtown Kamloops home where police appear to be investigating a shooting. Click here to view gallery Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting early Friday morning in downtown Kamloops, Mounties say.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 800-block of Battle Street just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said Mounties arrived to find evidence of a shooting and an injured man.

“One man was taken to a local area hospital with serious undisclosed injuries,” he said in a news release.

“No one else was located with any injuries.”

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy Durand said the incident appears to have been targeted.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, some of the persons involved are known to police and early indications suggest that this is an isolated incident,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:12 a.m.

Police appear to be investigating a shooting downtown after the sound of gunfire awoke residents living near Eighth Avenue and Battle Street early Friday morning.

Mounties are parked outside a home in the 800-block of Battle Street, which is behind police tape. At least one bullet hole can be seen near the front door.

Residents living in the area told Castanet Kamloops they woke up to the sound of gunshots overnight. A neighbour said she heard multiple shots at about 2 a.m.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.