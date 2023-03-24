Downtown Kamloops gunfire awakens neighbours, leaves bullet hole in house

Photo: Kristen Holliday Apparent bullet holes can be seen near the front door of a downtown Kamloops home where police appear to be investigating a shooting. Click here to view gallery Photo: Kristen Holliday Photo: Kristen Holliday

Police appear to be investigating a shooting downtown after the sound of gunfire awoke residents living near Eighth Avenue and Battle Street early Friday morning.

Mounties are parked outside a home in the 800-block of Battle Street, which is behind police tape. At least one bullet hole can be seen near the front door.

Residents living in the area told Castanet Kamloops they woke up to the sound of gunshots overnight. A neighbour said she heard multiple shots at about 2 a.m.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.