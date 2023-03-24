Police presence near trailer park off Westsyde Road as Mounties probe slaying

Photo: Tim Petruk An unmarked police SUV sits parked outside a mobile home park off Westsyde Road on Thursday.

Police were maintaining a presence Thursday evening outside a mobile home park on Westsyde Road where a Kamloops woman lived before she was found dead.

Police believe Jo-Anne Donovan was murdered. In a news release on Thursday afternoon, Mounties said they found the 57-year-old woman’s body.

Donovan was last seen on March 13 near her home, investigators believe. She lived in a mobile home park off Westsyde Road near Westmount Drive.

An unmarked RCMP SUV could be seen parked outside the mobile home park at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday but there was no sign of police in the park.

Mounties have not said when or where Donovan’s body was located. An autopsy is expected to be performed soon.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are still looking for information about the whereabouts of Donovan and her vehicle around March 13.