'Extensive' search conducted at home of slain Kamloops woman, police say

Photo: Tim Petruk An unmarked police SUV sits parked outside a mobile home park off Westsyde Road on Thursday.

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

Police say they conducted an “extensive forensic search” at the home of a Kamloops woman who was found dead this week.

Mounties believe Jo-Anne Donovan was murdered. They said her body was located on Wednesday, not far from her home off Westsyde Road.

Donovan was last seen on March 13. In a news release on Thursday afternoon, police said they found the 57-year-old woman’s body and investigators believe she was murdered.

An unmarked RCMP SUV was parked Thursday outside the mobile home park where Donovan lived. Police said they will be maintaining a presence in the area until her autopsy is completed.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dave Marshall said investigators are still looking to speak with anyone who saw Donovan around March 13.

“Jo-Anne was known mostly to frequent the North Shore and Brocklehurst areas of Kamloops,” he said.

“Jo-Anne also liked to go for walks around the areas near McArthur Island Park, the Kamloops Airport and Tranquille Farms.”

Marshall said any information about Donovan or her vehicle, or anyone who recently visited her home, could be useful for investigators.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Donovan’s autopsy is slated to take place on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

