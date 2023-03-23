TNRL launches new tool to help patrons learn about bats

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional LIbrary is offering a new program to help patrons learn more about bats and what the winged mammals contribute to local ecosystems.

In a news release, the TNRL said patrons can now borrow bat packs from the library — a backpack containing two books about bats and an echo meter, a special android-compatible device that can detect bat calls.

“Our brand-new bat packs are an engaging tool to learn all about bats and their role in nature, Patrons can also download the free echo meter app to identify bat species by their calls, and record their sounds,” The TNRL statement said.

“There is so much to learn about bats, so be sure to borrow a TNRL Bat Pack, get outside, [and] search for the sounds of bats in your neighbourhood.”

Bat packs can be borrowed from any TNRL location, and can be signed out for up to six weeks at a time.

To celebrate the launch of bat packs, the TNRL will be hosting a special story time and craft event called All About Bats.

The event will take place at the North Kamloops Library on March 31, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.