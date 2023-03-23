Homicide investigation launched after missing Kamloops woman found dead

Photo: RCMP Jo-Anne Donovan

Mounties say a missing Kamloops woman was killed and they have found her body.

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, was last seen on March 13 near her home in Westsyde.

On Thursday afternoon, police issued a news release saying her body has been recovered.

“Police can confirm that the body of a female, tentatively identified as Jo-Anne Donovan, has been located,” RCMP Cpl. Dave Marshall said in the release.

“An autopsy will be conducted in order to confirm her identity.”

Marshall said the investigation is ongoing but Mounties do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The release did not indicate where or when Donovan’s body was located. Castanet Kamloops has asked police for more information.

“This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for,” Marshall said.

“Our investigation has now shifted focus to determine what happened to Jo-Anne.”

Marshall said investigators are still looking for information about the whereabouts of Donovan and her vehicle around March 13.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.