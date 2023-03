Photo: RCMP Shayla Ignace-Guitar

Police say they need help tracking down a young Kamloops woman who hasn’t been home in a week.

Mounties said Shayla Ignace-Guitar, 18, was last seen at her home on March 16.

She is described as a First Nations woman standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 112 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ignace-Guitar’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.