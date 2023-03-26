Lawsuit targets maintenance contractor, ministry after crash on icy highway

Photo: Castanet

A woman who suffered extensive injuries in a highway crash near Logan Lake nearly three years ago is suing B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and a road maintenance contractor, alleging their negligence led to the collision.

Sheena Edana Hawkins was a passenger in a Ford F-150 that was involved in a collision on Highway 97C near Foley Road outside Logan Lake on April 3, 2020.

According to Hawkins’ notice of civil claim, which was filed in B.C. Supreme Court this week, the pickup crossed the centre line in icy conditions and collided with a transport truck.

Hawkins claims to have suffered injuries including a fractured pelvis, a head injury, numerous contusions, lacerations and nervous shock, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Her lawsuit names the ministry and maintenance contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge as defendants.

“The defendants breached a duty of care owed to the plaintiff by failing to reasonably maintain the highway,” the lawsuit reads.

In the document, Hawkins claims the defendants “did not take steps to prevent unsafe road conditions in a timely manner” and “did not reasonably maintain the highway, among other allegations.

None of the allegations in the notice of claim have been proven in court.