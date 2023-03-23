Police now suspect 'criminality' in case of missing Merritt man

Photo: RCMP Miguel Mack

Police say they now suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Merritt man who hasn’t been seen by family in nearly a month.

Miguel Mack, 24, was reported missing on March 3 but police said he hasn’t been seen by family since late February.

On Thursday, Mounties said investigators now believe Mack’s disappearance is suspicious “and involves criminality.”

According to police, investigators have used K-9 units, helicopters and drones in the search for Mack, in addition to family volunteers who have been out looking.

“The investigation remains a priority for the [southeast district major crimes unit] and the Merritt RCMP, as evidenced by the large police presence in the community over the past several weeks,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“To protect the integrity of this active and ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided.”

Anyone with information about Mack’s disappearance or whereabouts can call police at 1-877-987-8477.