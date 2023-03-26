TRU offering admission earlier in effort to boost low domestic enrolment

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is changing its acceptance strategy in an effort to bolster sagging domestic enrolment.

The university has started making offers of admission earlier in the year. TRU President Brett Fairbairn said in a report prepared recently for the university's senate that the change in business practice was made to help increase “domestic conversion.”

It appears to be working. In the report, Fairbairn said while domestic applications are down four per cent year-over-year, domestic admissions are up 11 per cent.

Fairbairn said TRU’s integrated planning and effectiveness office will “monitor domestic activity for any shifts in conversion rates when course registration begins in June.”

So far this year, 2,973 potential domestic students have applied to TRU and 1,658 of them have been admitted. Last year at this time, 3,111 potential domestic students had applied, of which 1,494 had been admitted.

Applications from students in B.C. are down three per cent this year but admissions of B.C. students are up 13 per cent over last year.

Local student admissions are also up sharply. So far this year, 405 of the 667 School District 73 students that have applied to TRU have been admitted — up 15 per cent over figures from a year ago.

Domestic on-campus enrolment at TRU was down more than 17 per cent with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not fully recovered.

According to Fairbairn’s report, international student applications are up 13 per cent over last year and admissions are up 16 per cent.

“In an effort to manage international headcount to the [strategic enrolment management] goal of 4,000 students, fall 2023 applications from certain high-volume regions have been closed early for some programs,” he said, naming TRU’s post-baccalaureate business program, the bachelor of computing science program and the graduate certificate in educational studies.

In January, Fairbairn told TRU’s senate that sagging local enrolment numbers were being buoyed by strong demand from international students.

This semester, international students make up nearly half of TRU’s on-campus student population.

Fairbairn’s report will be presented to the university’s senate on Monday.