Kamloops man nets $50K from scratch ticket purchased in Westsyde

Photo: BCLC Kamloops man Taylor Starling is taking home $50,000 after buying a winning scratch ticket.

A Kamloops resident is taking home $50,000 after picking up a scratch ticket from a Westsyde gas station.

In a news release, BCLC said Taylor Starling picked up a Continents Scratch and Win ticket from Super Save Gas on Westsyde Road while out for a walk with his girlfriend.

Starling was at home at his kitchen table when he checked the ticket.

“I was in disbelief,” Starling said in a statement.

“It’s so exciting and freeing.”

According to BCLC, Starling has no immediate plans for his prize money but is looking forward to planning a trip.