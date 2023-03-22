Kamloops man nets $50K from scratch ticket purchased in Westsyde

Photo: BCLC
Kamloops man Taylor Starling is taking home $50,000 after buying a winning scratch ticket.
A Kamloops resident is taking home $50,000 after picking up a scratch ticket from a Westsyde gas station.
In a news release, BCLC said Taylor Starling picked up a Continents Scratch and Win ticket from Super Save Gas on Westsyde Road while out for a walk with his girlfriend.
Starling was at home at his kitchen table when he checked the ticket.
“I was in disbelief,” Starling said in a statement.
“It’s so exciting and freeing.”
According to BCLC, Starling has no immediate plans for his prize money but is looking forward to planning a trip.